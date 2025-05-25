Op Sindoor Outreach: Delegation in South Korea to reaffirm India's stance against terrorism

Seoul, May 25 An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar on Sunday to outline a Korea-specific approach for upcoming diplomatic engagements, emphasising India's firm stance of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The visit to Seoul follows the delegation's successful outreach in Japan and forms part of India's global diplomatic campaign aimed at highlighting the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirming its resolve against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, especially in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Visited the Indian Embassy in Seoul as part of an all-party delegation to discuss Operation Sindoor. We had a constructive meeting with Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation. Grateful for the warm hospitality and insightful exchange," Jha posted on X following the meeting.

The delegation comprises BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

During their earlier visit to Japan, the parliamentarians engaged with members of the Indian diaspora and key stakeholders, underlining India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

They stressed that combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a national priority and made a strong case for Japan's support in ensuring the perpetrators, financiers, and sponsors of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice swiftly.

In South Korea, the delegation is expected to meet with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, legislators from the National Assembly, as well as representatives from influential think tanks and leading media houses.

The meetings aim to build international consensus around India's anti-terrorism position and garner global support for its recent military and diplomatic efforts under Operation Sindoor.

