OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Sister Levels Sexual Abuse Allegations; Family Breaks Silence

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been accused of sexually abusing his sister, Annie Altman, during their childhood in the late 1990s to early 2000s, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

In response, Altman, along with his mother and brothers, issued a statement denying the claims as "utterly untrue." They expressed concern for Annie's well-being, noting her struggles with mental health and requesting understanding and compassion for her.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

The statement also mentioned that Annie receives monthly financial support that covers her bills and rent. The family has sought to provide her with medical care, employment opportunities, and has established a trust to help her buy a house. She will continue to receive financial support for life.

Annie has made similar allegations against her brother in the past and has also accused other family members of improperly withholding their father's funds.