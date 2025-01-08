Pacific Palisades Wildfire: 30,000 Evacuated as Flames Ignite Homes and Cars in California (Watch Videos)

Over 30,000 people have already been evacuated, and countless buildings have been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire. Emergency crews are using bulldozers to clear abandoned vehicles, desperately trying to reach trapped residents. Meanwhile, the wildfire continues to rage, threatening 23,000 homes and structures in California as it spread to over 1,000 acres on Tuesday, January 7.

Visuals From Pacific Palisades

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as citizen journalist @FirePhotoGirl rescues a woman fleeing for her life surrounded by flames and heavy smoke from the devastating wildfires⁰⁰📌#Palisades | #Californa ⁰⁰Watch heartbreaking footage as courageous and great friend citizen journalist… pic.twitter.com/o3YrDgAfON — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

The fire could spread further due to the stronger winds expected through the night. Winds in the region were blowing at the speed of 40 mph when the wildfire sparked Tuesday morning before quickly exploding in size. Due to high speed air blaze spread to over 200 acres within an hour.

Bulldozer Moves Cars Blocking Palisades Fire Escape Route

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Bulldozers Remove Hundreds of Abandoned Cars left behind by people who evacuated on foot as 30,000 Evacuate Amid Major Wildfire⁰⁰📌#Palisades | #Californa ⁰⁰Watch as emergency crews deploy bulldozers to remove hundreds of abandoned cars in Pacific… pic.twitter.com/oUFzQzIbTj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

Emergency crews deploy bulldozers to remove hundreds of abandoned cars in Pacific Palisades. The vehicles, left behind by residents evacuating on foot, caused a major traffic jam and heightened the danger.

The Los Angeles Fire Department first reported at 10:30 a.m. that the fire had broken out near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. Just hours later, around 3 p.m., fire authorities estimated it had reached 1,262 acres. Los Angeles declared a state of emergency as a wildfire exploded from 10 acres to more than 1,200 acres in mere hours.