India expresses condolences on loss of life caused by earthquake in Tibet

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said that the government and people of India express condolences on the loss of lives and property caused by the earthquake in Tibet Autonomous Region.

Jaiswal said that India's thoughts and prayers were with the victims and their families.

In a post on X, he said, "Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

A powerful earthquake struck a remote region of Tibet, killing at least 95 people and injured dozens, with tremors felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India, Al Jazeera reported.

Videos aired by China's state broadcaster CCTV showed houses destroyed. China's official Xinhua News Agency said that over 1,000 houses were damaged. The epicentre of the quake was Shigatse, one of the holiest cities of Tibet, as per Al Jazeera.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, while the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

The quake, just after 9:05 am local time, shook the region of western China at a depth of about 10km (6 miles).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Tuesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit the country at 5:52 pm (IST), the NCS noted.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres.

The details were also shared on X.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 07/01/2025 17:52:20 IST, Lat: 28.38 N, Long: 87.45 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS stated.

Earlier in the day, the earthquake occurred in the same region.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 07/01/2025 13:24:11 IST, Lat: 28.42 N, Long: 87.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS stated.

