Operation Baam shakes Balochistan with over 70 coordinated attacks, claims BLF

Quetta [Pakistan], July 11 : Operation Baam, the most extensive and coordinated offensive launched by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a Baloch separatist armed group, has crippled large parts of Balochistan in Pakistan.

The separatist group carried out simultaneous attacks across multiple districts, disrupting internet connectivity, halting train services, and blocking key sections of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a cornerstone of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In a press statement issued by Major Gwahram Baloch, spokesperson of BLF, "The Balochistan Liberation Front has announced that 80% of the objectives of its ongoing military campaign, Operation Baam, have been successfully achieved."

It added, "So far, over 70 coordinated attacks have been carried out across Balochistan under this operation. Baloch Sarmachars (freedom fighters) have targeted state infrastructure, security forces, and Pakistan's economic interests in this strategic actions."

Earlier, Daily Sangar, a Baloch-focused online news outlet, reported that this marks a tactical shift from the group's traditional hit-and-run strategy to open, frontal assaults on military posts, police checkpoints, and strategic infrastructure.

It noted that the operation carries more political symbolism than military ambition, sending a strong message that the Baloch liberation movement remains highly organized and geographically widespread, challenging Pakistani authority across both urban centers and remote tribal regions.

The BLF, previously active in Makuran, Awaran, and parts of Khuzdar, expanded its footprint during Operation Baam to Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Karmo Wadh, and other eastern areas countering longstanding claims of limited organizational reach.

According to Daily Sangar, the offensive triggered widespread disruption across Balochistan, with coordinated attacks targeting key military and infrastructure sites.

It said, "Checkpoints and military posts in Quetta, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kharan, and Sibi came under heavy gunfire and explosive assaults. Ufone telecom towers were destroyed, while major highwaysincluding the Quetta-Sibi Road, Kalat-Manguchar stretch, and CPEC link roadswere blocked, bringing traffic to a standstill."

The online portal added, "In Balida, a UBL bank was set on fire after evacuation, and mineral-laden trucks and buses carrying suspected ISI/MI operatives were intercepted in Musakhel, where nine individuals were reportedly executed."

"In Dasht and Gwarkop, military drones were shot down and mortar fire was launched into army camps. A Coast Guard post in Gwadar and an FC checkpoint in Moondi Cross were also attacked, highlighting vulnerabilities along the coast. Additionally, Levies posts near Dasht and Kolpur were seized, with weapons and vehicles confiscated by the BLF," said a report by Daily Sangar.

While the BLF has not indicated that Operation Baam will evolve into a long-term campaign, Baloch experts view the offensive as a strategic show of strength following years of media blackout and diminishing global attention on the Baloch cause.

The Pakistani government has yet to issue an official response. However, security alerts have been declared across CPEC-adjacent regions, and reinforcements are reportedly being deployed to affected districts.

