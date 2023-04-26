'Operation Kaveri': Third batch of 135 stranded Indians leaves Sudan for Jeddah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 26 : The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers.

"#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft.

However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

On Tuesday, the Union minister of state for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before travel to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added.INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor