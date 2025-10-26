Operation Sindoor 'took the mickey out of Pakistan,' says former diplomat Yash Sinha

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Operation Sindoor, the Indian military strike carried out in May this year in response to the Pahlgam terror attack, was a "game changer" that sent a powerful message to Pakistan according to former Indian diplomat Yash Sinha.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said the operation "took the mickey out of them" by hitting Pakistan's key air bases and terror strongholds deep inside its territory.

He said the attacks targeted major sites in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both linked to terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. "The sites that were hit in Bahawalpur, in Muridke, we also have reports that Masood Azhar's family members were killed in the attack. The fact that we've hit those places, we have confirmation satellite imagery, but what I think is even more is the damage we caused during Operation Sindoor at key air bases in Pakistan. That took the mickey out of them, and that is why they came suing for peace...," he told ANI.

Sinha explained that Operation Sindoor proved India's ability to strike deep inside Pakistan without interference. "The ability to strike unimpeded at the heart of Pakistan's defences, a message has gone very clearly that if you repeat it, you will, despite all the coordination with their ironclad brother and the support they got from them, the fact is that Operation Sindoor in many ways was a game changer as far as messaging to Pakistan is concerned," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan's retaliation attempts were swiftly countered by India. Later, the Directors General of Military Operations from both sides spoke and agreed to a cessation of hostilities.

In September, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also mentioned the same operation while addressing the 78th Hyderabad Liberation Day. He said that a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander had confirmed the death of Masood Azhar's family in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor. "This was the bravery and courage of our Indian Army soldiers. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi, India's strength has grown even further. Therefore, no power can dare to challenge India's sovereignty," Singh said.

Sinha added that the operation not only damaged Pakistan's terror network but also reshaped the regional message on India's counter-terror capabilities. "Operation Sindoor was a game changer in terms of messaging to Pakistan," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor