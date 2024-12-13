"Opportunity to build on the significant achievements": UAE Dy PM remarks during the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting took place in New Delhi on Friday, where UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed confidence in the partnership of the two countries. He highlighted the areas of cooperation and reform between the two for deepening integration.

In his opening remarks, Nahyan said that the "enduring relationship" between the two nations continues to thrive under the guidance of UAE's President Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today our gathering is an opportunity to build on the significant achievements we have jointly realized. and to propel our partnership to even more dynamic horizons. At the heart of this collaboration here is Comprehensive Economic partnership agreement, a landmark agreement that has energized the bilateral trade and even trades record, breaking levels. We remain confident that this agreement, alongside our growing portfolio of the Joint Investment Economic Initiative".

He noted that the shared reforms will make the play for the deeper integration and greater prosperity for both of the nations.

"Our focus is on the fostering of cooperation in the area of cultural significance and technological importance, exploring the opportunity in the transformative field, such as the nuclear energy and the space", he said.

He brought to attention the partnership of the two countries at the international level. "With the support of the leadership in both our countries, our partnership continues to continue on extending itself, reaching out the bilateral engagement to the multilateral platforms, such as the BRICS, G20".

Nahyan noted that the I2U2 initiative exemplifies the joint commitment for contributing meaningfully to the regional and global progress".

Concluding his remarks, Nahyan said, "As we commence into today's discussions, I am confident that we will identify the new pathway for the cooperation that will advance the shared interest of our two countries and bring tangible benefit to our people".

On Thursday, EAM S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. Jaishankar said that there was a very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests.

