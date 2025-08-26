"Opportunity to launch new initiatives to build resilience in ties": Foreign Secretary Misri on PM Modi's Japan visit

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan will be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Japan relations.

Addressing a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the Prime Minister's visit to Japan and China, Misri said the visit would help open new avenues of cooperation and enhance resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This will also be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives in order to build greater resilience in the relationship and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges. Overall, the visit will consolidate our longstanding friendship. It will open fresh avenues of cooperation and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability, both for the two countries as well as in our shared Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said.

Misri also noted that PM Modi will hold engagements outside of Tokyo as part of the annual India-Japan summit.

"One of the features of the annual summit between India and Japan is an engagement between the two leaders outside the capital, and on this occasion as well, the program includes a visit outside Tokyo, which is again going to be something to look forward to for the two leaders," he added.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in a business leaders' forum involving top industry representatives from both countries.

"The program also includes interactions of the Prime Minister with several other political leaders from Japan, as also with Friends of India in Japan. The Prime Minister will also participate in a business leaders' forum with captains of Japanese and Indian industry. These interactions are aimed at deepening the very important trade, investment and technology relationship between the two countries," Misri said.

Highlighting the growing state-level cooperation, Misri said a dedicated engagement on India-Japan prefectural partnerships is also part of the agenda.

"We have also seen in recent years an intensification of the engagement between Indian states and Japanese prefectures. And an engagement focused on this particular aspect has also been planned for during the visit," he said.

