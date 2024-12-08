Opposition fighters capture Syrian capital following Bashar al-Assad's escape

Damascus, Dec 8 In a stunning turn of events on Sunday, opposition forces in Syria seized control of the capital, Damascus, following a rapid offensive that saw major Syrian cities falling like dominos within days.

After taking over, opposition fighters appeared on state television channels to announce what they described as the fall of Damascus and the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

A man in military fatigues, flanked by armed fighters, read a statement on air, calling it 'Statement No. 1.' He claimed that rebel units had captured Damascus.

Opposition activists said the rebel fighters entered the Syrian capital at dawn Sunday, according to the Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The monitor said hundreds of government soldiers were ordered to withdraw from Damascus International Airport and were seen removing their military uniforms and donning civilian clothing.

Multiple media outlets have reported that al-Assad has left the country, citing rebel forces.

Xinhua reporters in Damascus witnessed intense gunshots reverberating through the streets with heavy traffic caused by cars departing the capital.

Civilians took to the streets, waving the 'revolution flag,' an older flag used in Syria before the rule of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jallali announced his readiness to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people.

Opposition military leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, declared Al-Jallali would oversee public institutions until an official transfer of authority is completed.

"We extend our hands to every Syrian citizen committed to safeguarding the country's resources," Al-Jallali said in a televised address. "Syria belongs to all Syrians, and I urge everyone to think rationally about the nation's best interests."

Al-Julani instructed opposition forces in Damascus to refrain from approaching public institutions and banned celebratory gunfire. "These facilities will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are handed over formally," he said in a statement.

The opposition celebrated the release of prisoners from Sednaya Prison near Damascus. The prison was emptied as security forces withdrew.

Flight data from the tracking platform FlightRadar24 showed a Syrian Air jet departing Damascus amid reports of opposition control of the capital. Initially heading toward the Alawite-dominated coastal region, the aircraft abruptly changed course before disappearing from radar, raising speculation about a possible evacuation of senior government figures.

Earlier Sunday, opposition fighters secured full control of Homs, a pivotal city and strategic crossroads, after a brief but intense battle. The victory severed connections between Damascus and the coastal strongholds of al-Assad's Alawite community.

"The fall of Homs marks a historic moment," Al-Julani said, urging his fighters to show restraint toward those who surrender. Thousands of prisoners in the city were freed as security forces fled, reportedly setting fire to government documents before departing.

