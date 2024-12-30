"Oppression, brutality of state of Pakistan in Balochistan crossed all limits and extremes": Baloch activist Mahrang

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 30 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang on Monday highlighted the oppressive and brutal treatment of the region by the Pakistani state.

She said that the oppression and brutality of the state of Pakistan in Balochistan has crossed all limits and extremes and every home and household is affected by state oppression and there is widespread protest.

In a post on X, she said, "The oppression and brutality of the state of Pakistan in Balochistan has crossed all limits and extremes. At present, every home and household is affected by state oppression and there is widespread protest."

She also informed that currently, sit-ins, protests and strikes are ongoing in various places in Balochistan.

"Sit-ins are ongoing in Hub Chowki and Hoshab against the enforced disappearance of Zubair Baloch, while in Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, the families of Shaheed Zarif and Shaheed Naveed are holding sit-ins and strikes against the extrajudicial killing of their loved ones," added the post on X.

بلوچستان میں ریاست پاکستان کے جبر اور بربریت نے ہر حد اور انتہا کو عبور کر لیا ہے۔ اس وقت ہر گھر اور گدان ریاستی جبر سے متاثر ہے اور سراپا احتجاج ہے۔ اس وقت بلوچستان کے مختلف مقامات پر دھرنے، احتجاج اور ہڑتالیں جاری ہیں۔حب چوکی اور ہوشاب میں زبیر بلوچ کی جبری گمشدگی کے خلاف… pic.twitter.com/ku2EwbXo0q — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) December 30, 2024

A protest demonstration is being held in front of Baloch University today at 4 pm by the Baloch Solidarity Committee in support of the protest of the families of the forcibly disappeared Zubair Baloch, Shaheed Zarif Baloch, and Shaheed Naveed Baloch.

"You are all requested to join the protest and express solidarity with these families," Mahrang Baloch appealed.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a prominent Baloch rights group, reported increasing threats from authorities.

"The ongoing protests in Kech and Hub Chowki are facing increasing repression and threats from the authorities. At Kech, the Frontier Corps (FC) has imposed a curfew, creating a climate of fear among protesters. Protesters are being harassed at various locations, with reports of FC personnel snatching mobile phones to intimidate and suppress their voices. In Hub, the district administration has issued direct threats, warning that they will crack down on the protesters if the demonstrations are not withdrawn. This heavy-handed approach has escalated concerns for the safety and well-being of the protesting families and participants," it said.

𝗦𝗵𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝘂𝗯 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗸𝗶 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗱 𝗘𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 The ongoing protests in Kech and Hub Chowki are facing increasing repression and threats from the authorities. At… pic.twitter.com/D8Dj7hBQRq — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) December 30, 2024

"Most of the protesters are women, children, and elderly individuals who are already enduring immense suffering. Instead of addressing their legitimate grievances, the authorities are resorting to harassment, intimidation, and threats, further exacerbating their plight. We call upon all concerned citizens, civil society organizations, and human rights advocates to raise their voices against this injustice and ensure the safety of those exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest," the rights group appealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor