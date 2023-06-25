'Order of the Nile' bestowed on PM Modi is substance of strength of India-Egypt ties: Foreign Secy

Cairo [Egypt], June 25 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday said the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest state honour, bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the substance of the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

Addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's visit to Egypt and the US, Kwatra stated that India and Egypt, by signing the document of the "strategic partnership", achieved a landmark point in the ties.

Kwatra said, "The Order of the Nile honour, which has been so kindly bestowed by the President of Egypt on the prime minister of India is really a symbol but also a substance of the strength of India-Egypt partnership, which as I said today, we achieved a landmark point in our relationship where the document of the strategic partnership was signed between the two countries. It's only fitting therefore that, you know, this ceremony, conferring the Order of the Nile award on the Prime Minister was held today."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Order of the Nile' in Cairo. It was the 13th state honour of its kind to be conferred on PM Modi.

Kwatra said that PM Modi, during his State visit, also extended an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital, New Delhi, in September.

Quoting PM Modi's remarks that the recognition symbolises the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and the people of the two societies, Kwatra informed of the former's visit on Sunday to the Al-Hakim Mosque and Heliopolis War Cemetery.

"In a very nice ceremony, President Sisi conferred on Prime Minister Modi, the order of the Nile Honour, which is the highest civilian abroad in Egypt. Prime Minister clearly remarked that the recognition symbolizes two main things, which is the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and the people of the two societies," Kwatra said.

Kwatra said PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi and discussed the full range of bilateral cooperation as well as took stock of what's happening on important issues in the region and in the world.

"The honourable Prime Minister had a program at the presidency where at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where he was very warmly welcomed and received by his excellency, President Sisi. The two leaders had a private one-to-one conversation in which following up on the visit of his Excellency President of Egypt to India just a few months ago," Kwatra said.

"The two leaders discussed the full range of bilateral cooperation and also took stock of what's happening on important issues in the region and in the world. It was very clear from those discussions and the MOU and the agreements that were signed later on that the two leaders gave particular focus on enhancing political and security cooperation, defence collaboration, trade and investment ties, scientific and academic collaboration, and strengthening of people-to-people ties," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation. PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region.

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties in Cairo, Egypt. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region."

