ORF hosts forum to celebrate special ties between India and Indonesia

Jakarta, May 3 The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in partnership with the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia and Embassy of India in Jakarta, hosted the inaugural Jakarta Futures Forum on May 2 and 3. The Roundtable was supported by the Asia Group and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Jakarta Futures Forum is a realization of a long-standing vision and a commitment to build together. The success of this pilot project requires a collective effort and innovative solutions.

India and Indonesia need to redefine what inclusion means across various sectors and issues, ensuring a fairer and more equitable world. Inclusion must be at the "forefront of our agenda", as reflected in the Indonesian and Indian G20 communiques.

As India and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relationship, this forum will look to celebrate this special relationship between these two nations and identify new dimensions for this bilateral relationship as well as broader relationship with the Indo pacific. To take this vision forward, the Jakarta Futures Forum focused on three thematic pillars, namely, Capitalising on Climate: Road to a Sustainable Future; Claiming the Digital Horizon; and The Road to Equality: Investing in Women-led Sustainable Developments.

The Jakarta Futures Forum brought together distinguished policymakers and practitioners from India, Indonesia and like-minded countries from around the world underscoring the importance of the themes discussed and forging a way forward.

Dino Patti Djalal, Founder and Chairman of Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), highlighting the conference theme, said at the inaugural, “The theme of this conference, ‘Blue Economy and Blue Horizons in a Green Economy’, was inspired by real-life cooperation between our countries, reflecting our shared interests and goals. The vibrant expatriate community here speaks volumes about Indonesia’s welcoming culture. Jakarta, in particular, is the heart of Indonesia, and we should aim to highlight its significance.”

Echoing Indonesia’s commitment to the relationship, Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation, said “As we navigate a multipolar world fraught with competition for resources, it is imperative for India and Indonesia to collaborate on issues like climate security and geopolitical rivalries. Just as in 1955, when we rejected the binary options of the Eastern and Western blocs, we must now shape a 21st-century narrative for Asia, one that reflects our aspirations and priorities.”

The Jakarta Futures Forum had the privilege of hosting Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia. He said, “Historical and cultural resemblances shared between Indonesia and India present an opportunity for potential collaborations. Economic activities in the blue economy and opportunities for the business sectors of the two countries will be the double engine of growth.”

The inaugural plenary, Charting New Horizons: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of India-Indonesia Relations in the Indo-Pacific, highlighted three key points: (1) India-Indonesia’s economic ties shine amidst global volatility. Exceeding 5 per cent growth, both nations mirror economic impact. (2) Trade milestones surpass $40 million, outpacing US trade. (3) With direct connectivity & 50 per cent finance contribution, opportunities abound.

Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor Leste, succinctly summarized that, “Development aspirations unite India and Indonesia as they navigate resource constraints within democratic frameworks. Both nations recognize the potential of sustainable growth and are turning towards solutions beyond outdated paradigms.”

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia, in his keynote on the second day of the forum, said that “Indonesia has the potential to become the fourth largest economy in the world by 2045, driven by its large population, coastline, and renewable energy resources. With proper regulation and international collaboration, Indonesia can achieve its economic goals and become a major player in the global economy.”

On the occasion of the Jakarta Futures Forum, an MoU was signed by Dr Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation, India and Dr Curie Maharani Savitri, Executive Director, Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence, Indonesia.

