Organised by Indian Embassy, 15th edition of LaLitTana celebrates beauty, biodiversity of Madagascar

Dozen of Malagasy poets have read poems about Madagascar's flora and fauna on the occasion of the 15th edition of LaLitTana, organised by the Embassy of India Antananarivo.

The Chancellor of the Malagasy Academy, Professor Aime Lala Razafintsara as well as the Vice President of the Academy, Dr Nalisoa Ravalitera graced the event with their presence on Friday.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar closed the session by reading his poems from The Magic of Madagascar and spoke about the elephant birds which once roamed in Madagascar but became extinct.

"The Magic of Madagascar was written to inspire people to see the real treasure of Madagascar ie its rich biodiversity and save its endemic species so that they do not meet the fate of Elephant birds," he said in a statement.

The President of the Association of Poets and Writers Havatsa UPEM, Andrianasolo Hajaina and Dr Nalisoa Ravalitera opened the reading, which was followed by Ratsifa Nandrianina Yvette, a poet and a screenwriter.

Poets who participated in the event include Nirihaja, R'abel Rasendralalao Hantanoro, Tana Miranty, Tsiloko Mahadigny, Andry Tiana, Tsiky Rabenimanga, Lova Santatra, Riva Ando Andriamalala and Randrianasolo Ambinintsoa Avotra.

( With inputs from ANI )

