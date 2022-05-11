OSSC Junior Clerk Main exam admit card to release today, check details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) soon going to release admit cards for the Junior Clerk Main written examination, 2022, on May 11. Candidates can check the admit card updates on the official website ossc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is going to fill Junior Clerk vacancies under the Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack. The examination will be held on May 22.

Know how to download OSSC Junior Clerk admit card

Visit the official website of OSSC – www.ossc.gov.in.

On the Homepage click on Junior Clerks admit card link.

Enter your login details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Recently, OSSC has asked PwD candidates to apply for it before May 15. “The PwD candidates having disability not less than 40% and of permanent nature who opted for taking assistance of scribe in the Online Application may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 3453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission and may apply for the purpose in the prescribed format along with required documents and send the same only through e-mail toorissassc@gmail.com by 15.05.2022 for taking necessary permission of the Commission to use scribe," the official notification reads.

