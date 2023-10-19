OTT marvels: 'Duranga 2', 'Aspirants 2', 'King of Kotha' take centre stage

New Delhi, Oct 19 The audiences will be in for a visual treat this week, as the streaming platforms are all set to release a bunch of titles ranging from coming of age show to crime thriller which will definitely enthral the viewers.

In this week's OTT spectacle, IANS will steer you through the boundless sea of streaming options.

From Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'King of Kotha', to Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami’s 'Duranga' season 2, here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

Duranga 2: 'Duranga' is an official adaptation of the Korean show, 'Flower of Evil'. New mysteries brew and come to light as the characters of Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh are engaged in an epic showdown to reclaim their identities in the new season.

The second season of the show will see the return of Gulshan, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles.

Spanning across eight episodes, 'Duranga S2' will premiere on October 24 on ZEE5.

Aspirants 2: The super hit streaming show 'Aspirants', which stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey, is returning with its second season. It will follow the journey of its characters -- Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, only difference: the stakes will be much higher this time around. It showcases the journey of characters who meet during their preparations for UPSC but choose different paths of life as it throws oddballs at them.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It will drop on Prime Video on October 25.

King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer period gangster action thriller film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy. It was released on August 24 in theatres. It is a story of organised crime, gangster thrills, drama, romance, and revenge.

The story revolves around Kannan, also known as Kannan bhai, who rules the town with his gang and illegal activities. A righteous circle inspector, Shahul Hassan, arrives and confronts Kannan, leading to his humiliation.

Seeking unconventional revenge, Shahul resurrects Raju, a once-notorious criminal who once ruled Kotha alongside Kannan.

Touted as a mammoth release, the movie also stars other notable names like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. It will stream in Hindi on Disney+Hotstar, from October 20.

Werewolf by Night in Color: 'Werewolf by Night' is an American television special directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa. It follows a secret group of monster hunters as they compete for a powerful relic while going up against a dangerous monster. It will stream on Disney + from October 20.

Dark Hole: 'Dark Hole' is an enthralling Korean sci-fi action thriller drama that immerses survivors in a life-or-death struggle against mutants created by dark smoke emerging from a sinkhole. Detective Lee Hwa Sun (Kim Ok Bin), tormented by the unsolved murder of her husband, works in the regional investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when her husband's murderer reaches out to her, leading her to the eerie city of Mujishi. Shrouded in a disconcerting dark fog emanating from a deep sinkhole, the city's residents have undergone grotesque mutations. With the help of Yoo Tae Han (Lee Joon Hyuk), a former detective and native of Mujishi, Hwa Sun must rescue the city, expose her husband's killer, and confront overwhelming odds.

It will stream in Hindi on MX Player from October 25.

