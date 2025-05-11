"Our doctrine now is tit for tat and we will keep hitting unless you reform", Foreign Expert hails India's response to Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Leading Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev hailed the measured actions India took against Pakistan and said that a message has gone loud and clear to the world and to Pakistan that India's doctrine now is "tit for tat". He made the remarks on Sunday.

While speaking toabout the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Sachdev spoke about several issues, such as the claims of the role played by the US.

He said, "In this conflict, there was going to come a tipping point when America would have intervened or when Pakistan would have wanted America to ask for its help to intervene as the conflict was escalating. I think it reached a tipping point yesterday, and Pakistan desperately reached out to America. The narrative which Pakistan put forth was that this could lead to a big war, and we would have no option but to use a nuclear weapon, and millions would die. The second narrative which Pakistan used with America was that if India attacks in a bigger way, our army and our institutions would disintegrate. There is a high chance that our nuclear arsenal would fall into the hands of non-state actors. Mr. America, do you want our nuclear arsenal going into the making of dirty bombs by Islamic radicals in this region and even up to the Middle East, or even reaching America?"

The remarks by Sachdev follow the remarks of the US President Donald Trump on Sunday, welcoming the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

Sachdev added, "I think it's good common sense on part of India also. We have to focus on building our economic strength, our comprehensive national power, without getting into wars. But if a war is thrust upon us or if such terror attacks, thrust upon us, we will hit back hard, and I think that message has gone clear loud to the world and to and to Pakistan that our doctrine now is tit for tat and we will keep hitting unless you reform."

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

