Our ties are rooted in democratic values: Jaishankar on 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations

New Delhi [India], November 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted the robust ties between India and the Philippines, rooted in "shared democratic values, pluralistic ethos, and economic commonalities."

The remarks by Jaishankar came while speaking at an event here to mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of India-Philippines diplomatic ties.

"Our ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities. We are both nations deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules. The last few years have seen a particularly significant growth in our ties...," Jaishankar said.

The EAM further emphasised the growing trade between the two countries in various sectors including IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, automobiles, textiles, and FMCG.

"Our trade is steadily expanding, seeking to capture the potential provided by our high growth rates Indian investments and projects in the Philippines have been robust and multiplied, especially in IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, automobiles, textiles, and FMCG," Jaishankar said.

He added, "Our defence and security collaboration has also moved forward. It is supported by converging assessments and interests in the Indo-Pacific."

Speaking on the Act East policy, Jaishankar said, "Our relationship has also been a natural beneficiary of India's Act East policy. As we engage ever more closely with the ASEAN and nations beyond, let me recognise that the Philippines is the country coordinator for India."

Stressing the significance of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India-Philippines ties, Jaishankar added, "This important anniversary is both a celebration of what we have achieved and a reminder of what lies ahead Our friendship is truly an enduring one that is now poised to move to a higher orbit."

Later, the EAM also shared a post on X and wrote, "Glad to attend the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Philippines diplomatic ties. The logo for the occasion captures our special relations rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities."

The post added, "Our convergences and shared interest in the Indo-Pacific have contributed to the strengthening of ties. India-Philippines friendship is truly an enduring one that is poised to now move to a higher orbit."

Notably, India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence. Relations have been friendly with shared values and commonalities, such as vibrant democratic polity, pluralistic society, rule of law, an independent judiciary and free press, and the widespread use of the English language, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

When India launched the Look East Policy and intensified partnership with ASEAN in 1992, this also resulted in stronger relations with countries in the region including the Philippines, both bilaterally and in the regional context. With the Act East Policy initiated in 2014, the relationship with the Philippines has diversified further into political security; trade and industry and people-to-people realms.

Coupled with the current development trajectory in the Philippines, the stage appears to be set for further intensification in bilateral relations, covering a broad canvas of consultations and cooperation on matters related to foreign policy, security, defence, trade, finance, tourism, health, agriculture, people-to-people relations and culture.

