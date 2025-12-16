'Outcomes mark meaningful expansion of India-Jordan partnership': PM Modi

Amman [Jordan], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting they mark an important and meaningful step in the expansion of ties between New Delhi and Amman. The Prime Minister said that the wide-ranging outcomes of the visit, spanning sectors from renewable energy to digital innovation, reflect the growing depth of the India-Jordan partnership.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi noted that cooperation in new and renewable energy demonstrates a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security, and climate responsibility. He emphasised that both countries are working together to advance sustainable development while addressing global climate challenges.

"Collaboration in water resources management and development will help us share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, ensuring long-term water security", the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further noted that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora would open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism promotion and academic exchanges, while the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2025-2029 would help deepen people-to-people connections between India and Jordan.

"The Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora opens new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges. The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2029) will deepen people-to-people ties. Sharing our digital innovations will support Jordan's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance", PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the List of Outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jordan.

These include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in the field of New and Renewable Energy, an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management and Development, a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora, renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-29, and a Letter of Intent on cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

India and Jordan on Monday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas such as renewable energy, water resources, digital transformation and cultural heritage, with Amman expressing its intent to join key Indian-led global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), during Prime Minister Narendra Modi two day official visit to the kingdom.

India has also announced its support for the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence set up at the Al Hussein Technical University in Amman, which includes the training of 10 Master Trainers over a period of three years.

The Prime Minister is currently in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan as part of the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Following his arrival in Amman, he was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport, where he was accorded a formal welcome.

PM Modi was warmly received by King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders held detailed discussions on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders agreed to further deepen the India-Jordan partnership, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation, fertiliser and agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism and heritage, adding that both leaders reiterated their collective stand against terrorism.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their united stand against terrorism," the MEA said in its post.

Following the talks, King Abdullah II hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister, underscoring the warmth of the bilateral relationship.

From Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation. In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Oman.

