Outgoing Qatar envoy meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Outgoing Qatar Ambassador Mohammed Khater Ibrahim Al Khater along with his delegation meets Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar at the Vice Presidential House on Thursday.

India-Qatar's ties have progressed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi activated the Look West policy as the Indian premier has taken a personal interest in actively engaging with the Qatari leadership.Earlier, then Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also visited Qatar and interacted with the Indian diaspora describing India as a huge country with a large population where diverse languages and cultures reside in Unity and its people live with peace and harmony.

Highlighting the Government's vision to create a new India we can all be proud of, he acknowledged the 7.80 lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and designated them as a living bridge between the two nations. "Indian business people who are strengthening trade & economic partnerships; and the Indian Armed Forces Veterans who after diligently serving India are adding value through their experiences to our trusted partner Qatar. Indeed, the diversity of our community in Qatar is extraordinary," he had said in a statement while interacting with the Indian community in Doha.

Talking about the comprehensive energy partnership in a further statement, he said that the cooperation between India and Qatar is strengthening in the defense, security, healthcare, and education sectors. A start-up bridge between India and Qatar was launched during Naidu's visit to Qatar to link the innovative ecosystems of the two countries.

Meanwhile, India and Qatar will soon mark the 50th anniversary of India and Qatar establishing full diplomatic relations. "Our constitutional architecture is the firm foundation of 'inclusion', of leaving no one behind. It is the vision that finds an echo in the overarching philosophy of the present Government, led by Prime Minister Modi that believes in "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he said during his discussion.

During his last leg of a three-nation tour, then Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Doha. "India-Qatar ties have progressed since PM Modi motivated the 'Look West' policy. He has taken a personal interest in engaging with the Qatar leadership," he said during the interaction with the Indian community.

He also addressed members of the business community at India-Qatar Business Forum during his visit and highlighted the strength of the ties as he called for building an enabling environment and forging more collaborations for mutual benefit. As a part of his visit, then Vice President Naidu launched the "India-Qatar Start-Up bridge" to link the start-up ecosystems of the two countries at the India-Qatar Business Forum while he also visited the Qatar National Museum in Doha.

( With inputs from ANI )

