Outgoing Right-Wing Minister approves millions for Negev, Galilee Projects

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Just before leaving office, the Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, Yitzhak Wasserlauf approved a budget of 111 million Shekels (USD 31.1 million) for "growth engines" in the Negev and Galilee.

Wasserlauf is a member of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Part that resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government in protest over the Gaza ceasefire deal which it rejected.

The budget is intended to promote projects in local authorities in the Negev and Galilee, which will focus on promoting infrastructure, environmental development, and improving the quality of life.

The funds will support the renovation of buildings, solar roofs, the construction of gyms, the construction of shopping centers, the completion and replacement of electricity meters, the renovation of a public building for rent, public parks, the construction of a caravan neighborhood, the upgrading of the monitoring and supervision system of water infrastructure, the construction of parking lots, food trucks, the renovation of a conference center for rent, an urban tourism market, the upgrading of the irrigation system, the construction of a leisure complex, and much more. (ANI/TPS)

