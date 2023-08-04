Over 10 Nepali nationals missing in India's landslide

Kathmandu, Aug 4 ( IANS) At least 11 Nepali nationals have gone missing after they were swept away by a landslide that struck the Indian state of Uttarakhand, the media reported.

The landslide struck Gauri Kund town in Uttarakhand at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Nepalese-origin people are feared to be buried after the landslide washed away three hotels in Gauri Kund -- the town that serves as a base camp for the trekkers to Kedarnath, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Most of those missing in the mudslide are from Patarasi Rural Municipality of Jumla, a remote mountain district of Karnali Province.

Citing the media reports, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is likely to take up the matter with the Indian government of India for the search and rescue of Nepalese-origin people.

It is believed that those Nepali and Indian nationals who went missing were on their way to Kedarnath.

Three bodies have been recovered till now.

Those who went missing were staying in three local hotels.

"Most of these Nepali nationals belonged to Jumla district. As of now, we have received information that around 12 people have gone missing," Purna Chanda Bohora, chairman of the Patarashi Rural Municipality of Jumla district said, the number of missing Nepali citizens could go up.

