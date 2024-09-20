Over 100 workers from Imran Khan's party arrested ahead of Sept 21 rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 : The Punjab Police has arrested more than a hundred party members ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for September 21 in Lahore.

According to information provided, Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act has been used to issue orders for the arrest and detention of the workers, who were placed in preventive detention, ARY News reported.

Aslam Iqbal, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, Mehr Wajid, Mehmood ur Rasheed's son Mian Hasan, and 42 other workers are on the list of those arrested.

The aforementioned people are allegedly involved in inciting disturbance and causing problems with law and order, the police said, according to ARY News.

The PTI's rally is scheduled to take place on September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, with party founder Imran Khan calling for action to assert democratic rights.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a lawsuit in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the arrests made in advance of the party event at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani filed a plea requesting protection against the detention of its leaders and workers prior to the September 21 rally.

The plea claimed that party members' constitutional right to hold rallies is being violated by the police's detention of them in Punjab. The petitioners asked the court to direct the police to cease making arrests and permit a peaceful demonstration.

