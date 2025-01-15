Over 200 businesses remain under lockdown in Vanuatu

Suva, Jan 15 Over 90 buildings, including more than 200 businesses within the Central Business District (CBD) of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, remain under lockdown following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake on December 17, 2024, with hundreds of employees losing their jobs.

According to the local media 'Daily Post' on Wednesday, the area, once the busiest hub on Efate Island, is now deserted. No businesses are operating, with only security guards and police officers present to safeguard the remaining buildings from theft and manage traffic around the Port Vila CBD.

Some essential businesses, such as banks and cash transfer services, have relocated and retained their employees. Other businesses outside the CBD have hired some of the displaced workers.

However, hundreds remain unemployed.

The CBD remains closed because most of the buildings affected by the earthquake are still considered unsafe and classified as risk zones, the report said.

Although assessments have been conducted visually, further evaluations are necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Recovery Operations Centre confirmed that they approved the work that will be carried out by New Zealand, Australian, and Japanese engineers.

The Australian government has committed additional humanitarian assistance for Vanuatu following December's deadly earthquake.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy on Saturday announced a 10 million Australian dollar ($6.1 million) package to support the restoration of essential services and infrastructure in Vanuatu.

They said in a joint statement that the package will focus on education, health and transport and will be delivered through local systems and partners.

It builds on the Australian government's initial commitment of seven million Australian dollars ($4.3 million) of practical humanitarian assistance for the initial earthquake response.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that 116,000 people were directly affected by the earthquake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor