Over 2000 people from Myanmar cross into Mizoram amid fresh airstrikes: Champhai Deputy Commissioner

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 13 : Around 2000 people from Myanmar have entered Mizoram following a fresh airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, officials said on Monday.

Several Myanmar nationals who were injured in the Myanmar army airstrike have crossed the international border entered Mizoram's Champhai district and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

James Lalrinchhan, Deputy Commissioner of Champhai district toldover the phone that, around 2000 Myanmar nationals have entered into Champhai district following the fresh incident.

"Several injured Myanmar nationals also entered into Champhai district by crossing the international border," Lalrinchhan told ANI.

Further details are awaited in the case.

This comes as Myanmar's military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts, Reuters reported.

Last week, the military-installed president said that Myanmar was at risk of "breaking apart" because of an ineffective response to the rebellion.

As per Reuters, the new combat will be another blow for the junta which is increasingly stretched amid mounting armed opposition, fuelled by anger over the coup and crackdown.

