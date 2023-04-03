Over 220 evacuated from Russian mine after smoke incident

Moscow, April 3 More than 220 miners working underground at the Obukhovskaya coal mine in southern Russia's Rostov region have been evacuated after smoke occurred at the mine.

The smoke occurred at a substation of the coal mine but caused no open fire. A ventilation system has been activated, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the emergency services.

