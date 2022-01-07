Over 3,800 detained, 26 killed in Kazakhstan during unrest: Reports

Kazakhstan's police detained 3,811 individuals during several days of riots across the country, according to Interior Ministry numbers reported by Kazakh media.

Since the start of the turmoil, which grew particularly violent on Wednesday, 26 people have been killed and an equivalent number have been injured, as per government figures acquired by Tengrinews.kz, reported Sputnik.

Another 56 people were brought to hospitals, with 25 of them in intensive care, reported Sputnik. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday expressing his condolences to the families of those killed during the protests.

Violent protests in the Kyzylorda region on the border with Uzbekistan left 182 people injured, according to the Khabar 24 news station, reported the global news agency.

"Not only administrative buildings but also the personal property of civilians, not to mention the health and lives of hundreds of civilians and servicemen, suffered from the actions of the bandits. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Tokayev said in his address.

Tokayev also noted that hundreds of Kazakh servicemen and citizens were either killed or injured as the result of recent protests in the city of Almaty.

( With inputs from ANI )

