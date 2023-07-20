Over 500 people died in road accidents in June in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 20 : A total of 562 people were killed and 812 others sustained injuries in 559 road accidents in the month of June throughout Bangladesh according to a report released by Road Safety Foundation (RSF) reported Dhaka Tribune.

The report released on Wednesday further said that 169 people were killed in 207 motorcycle accidents across the country which makes 33.75 per cent of total deaths.

According to the report, 78 were women and 114 were children.

However, nine people died and seven went missing in nine waterway accidents, while at least 18 people were killed and eleven were injured in 21 railway accidents during the same period, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, during this period, at least 38 sacrificial animals were killed in accidents.

Additionally, 99 pedestrians were killed in road accidents which accounts for 19.18 per cent of the total number of deaths. 76 drivers and their assistants have been killed which makes 14.72 per cent of the total fatalities, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to Road Safety Foundation's observation and analysis, the highest number, 247 (44.18 per cent), of accidents occurred on regional roads, 182 (32.55 per cent) on national highways, 59 (10.55 percent) on rural roads, and three (0.53 percent) on urban roads.

On the other hand, 268 accidents, which is the highest number, occurred due to the driver losing control of the wheel, 109 due to collisions, 97 resulted in pedestrians being run over, 72 involved hitting the rear side of vehicles and 13 occurred due to other reasons.

The Road Safety Foundation prepares data based on the reports published by nine national dallies, seven online news portals, and electronic media, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor