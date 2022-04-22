Over 6.5 million Pakistani videos removed by Tik Tok

Short-form video platform Tik Tok has taken down almost 6.5 million videos of Pakistan for violating community guidelines. Pakistan is the third-ranked country in the world that holds the record for the largest number of videos removed from Tik Tok.

Community Guidelines Enforcement Report Q4 2021, showed that the video application removed 6,563,594 Pakistani videos. Also, as per means to control harassment and other negative behaviour policies, 85,794,222 videos were removed globally, reported Geo News.

To ensure authentic engagement across the comment space, safety reminders for video creators, and strictly adhering to the extensive community guidelines, Tik Tok has successfully removed 94.1% of videos within 24 hours of being posted while 95.2% of them were taken down before a user reported them. Also, 90.1% of the videos were deleted even before they received any views.

Removing content at zero views pertaining to harassment and bullying improved by 14.7%, hateful behaviour by 10.9%, violent extremism by 16.2%, and dangerous acts by 7.7%, as per Geo News.

Apart from the removal of abusive content a Tik Tok official commented that improving safety features reflects their commitment to the betterment of the community.

"At TikTok, we believe our community should be built on a foundation of respect, kindness, and understanding. To help people forge positive digital connections in line with our rules for appropriate behaviour, we strive to empower our users to stay in control of their interactions with others on TikTok" he added.

Further developments in Tik Tok will include devising new ways for users to exert more control over their comments through authentic engagement. They would be able to identify comments that they deem to be irrelevant or inappropriate, through disliking comments, as per Geo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor