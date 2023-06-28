Over 74,000 Afghan migrants returned from Iran in a month

Kabul [Afgahnistan], June 28 : Over 74,000 Afghan migrants have returned to the country from Iran through the Silk Road crossing point in the past month, said Taliban's provincial officials at the Refugees and Repatriation Department of Western Nimroz province, according to Khaama Press.

The provincial head of Refugees and Repatriation of Nimroz province, Mawlavi Abdullah Ryaz said that at least 74,360 people including 1,106 families and 69,259 individuals have returned to the country from Iran over the past couple of weeks, Khaama Press reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

Adding to that, hundreds of Afghan refugees have also returned from Pakistan over the past couple of days.

According to official sources, 230 Afghan families returned from Pakistan through the Torkham crossing point over the past couple of days, according to Khaama Press.

The repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has exceptionally increased in the recent past which is linked to various factors like harassment, arbitrary detention and deportation of undocumented Afghan nationals in the host countries.

After the former Afghan government collapsed in August 2021, thousands of vulnerable Afghan families moved to the neighbouring countries of Iran and Pakistan fearing death threats and persecution by the Taliban.

These Afghan refugees are now tormented with severe challenges in the host countries, including arbitrary detention, mistreatment, imprisonment and forceful deportation, reported Khaama Press.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor