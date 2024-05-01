'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' US distribute 101 kg Ayodhya Laddoos globally

Washington, DC [US], May 1 : As Ayodhya's Ram Temple celebrated Ram Navami, 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' US distributed more than 101 kg of 'Raghupati Laddoos' brought from Ayodhya to the United States and then further distributed them to devotees across the globe as 'prasad'.

"Of the total number of this special Indian sweet, 101 kg laddoos were distributed among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Norway, Canada, and UAE," said OFRM (US) founder Prem Bhandari.

The ingredients for making these laddoos have been sourced from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir while Bhandari paid a visit to the temple.

The community leader visited the temple for the first time with former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. During this visit, Bhandari also met with Champat Rai, a key person in the realization of the centuries-old Ayodhya Ram temple.

A lifetime’s experience to visit the #AyodhyaRamMandir and offer prayers. Our friend @PremBhandariNYC ji offered 500 kgs of ladoos to mark each of the 500 years that #BhagwanRam was away from his home until the #PranPratisthan ! Jai Sri Ram 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZN1nFnL0Lh— Harsh V Shringla (@harshvshringla) April 22, 2024

"Prem has been instrumental in spreading Sanatan Dharma even though he lives in America," Rai added.

"After visiting the historic Ram temple, I had an idea to bring back laddoos to the United States, with a thought of further distributing it to other devotees across the world," Bhandari told ANI.

"More than 100 boxes have been dispatched, and some have been distributed in person in New York," in addition to that in Rajasthan Association of North America RANA's annual Holi sneh Milan function, Ayodhya Prasadam was distributed to over 400 people," Bhandari also said.

