Overseas Investors Industry raises concerns over worsening security situation in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], July 11 : The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in Pakistan in its yearly report, highlighted that the country has gone from bad to worse in terms of security situation, reported Dawn.

A yearly security survey done by the OICCI on Wednesday revealed worsening situation in Karachi, Pakistan.

In the OICCI's Security Survey 2024, the respondents claimed that Karachi had seen a worsening situation from 69 per cent in 2023 to 80 per cent in 2024, because of a steep rise in incidents of street crime.

Similarly, the report also claimed that the security situation has dropped across Sindh and Balochistan.

The respondents from Balochistan claimed that the security situation has grown worse growing from 68 percent in 2023 to 75 percent in 2024. Although, some marginal improvements were seen in Lahore, Punjab Province and Peshawar.

This worsening security situation remains a big concern because security in Pakistan is crucial for attracting business to Pakistan.

The OICCI report quoted a statement by the management committee member Kamran Ataullah Khan, stating, "Our members stress the importance of sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to enhance security, which is crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI)".

The same member also claimed that the unstable economy and the critical security situation have impacted the visits of foreign nationals looking for business opportunities in the country.

OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem in his statement given to Dawn highlighted that detailed feedback from international investors quoted in the OICCI report maintained that various security aspects like street crimes, expatriate security, illegal gratification, and protests remain their basic concerns for doing business in Pakistan.

Previously, a report released by The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) revealed a grave state of human rights in Pakistan's Sindh province with a significant rise in street crime, kidnappings, and violations of both civic and fundamental rights.

The HRCP, in its report, claimed that a heavy-handed response from state authorities, along with enforced disappearances and violence targeting vulnerable groups, has further underscored the seriousness of the situation.

It has also highlighted the urgent need for action. According to the report, civic and fundamental rights violations persisted throughout the year.

The rise in enforced disappearances of various individuals, including political workers, nationalists, lawyers, and journalists, continued with at least 175 reported cases across different districts.

Additionally, a security operation near Sakrand resulted in extrajudicial killings and injuries. Furthermore, vulnerable groups in Sindh faced additional challenges, with numerous Afghan refugees and migrants being arrested and deported following an executive order by the federal caretaker government, the report stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor