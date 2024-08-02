Owing to Internet suspension, it's impossible to determine number of casualties by Pak military's violence

Quetta [Pakistan], August 2 : As the Pakistani defence forces orchestrated an internet blockade and imposed Section 144 in Balochistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that it is impossible to determine the actual number of injuries and casualties caused by the violent actions of Pakistan military.

These conditions have especially intensified alongside the ongoing Baloch National Gathering, as the information blackout is currently in effect.

It has made it impossible to assess the actual damage that has been inflicted on the Baloch community by Pakistan forces.

In a post on 'X', the BYC expressed severe concerns over the actual condition of members of the BYC.

"Due to the complete communication blockade, it is impossible to determine the actual number of injuries and casualties caused by the violent actions of the Military and paramilitary forces at the Talaar Checkpost," they stated in their post.

The statement by the BYC added, "On July 27, one person was killed, and several others were badly injured due to direct firing by the forces. On July 28, reports indicate that eight participants were badly injured, and two people were killed by the forces at the Talaar checkpoint. Hundreds of vehicles were damaged and confiscated by the forces."

The committee further stated that 32 participants were detained in the Central Jail of Turbat, and four were in the city police lockup.

"Additionally, 40 identified individuals are detained by the Frontier Corps, while the number of unidentified detainees is unknown," they posted.

Similar to an internet blackout, these incidents of human rights violations have gained no coverage and have remained cornered in the national media of Pakistan.

Responding to the same, the BYC in a media statement, urged the international media to provide coverage of the issue.

"Balochistan has now become a completely war-torn region. And the Pakistani state is using all its machinery and power to stop this peaceful public gathering and is committing the worst human rights violations," the statement read.

The statement further said that it is a matter of shame for the journalistic community that none of the so-called Pakistani mainstream media has covered it.

"For the past 48 hours, the entire Balochistan has been a war zone, but it is deeply regrettable and a matter of shame for the journalistic community that none of the so-called Pakistani mainstream media and journalists has uttered a word about this serious issue, but are all criminally silenced," they stated.

They further urged the media houses globally to provide coverage of the war-like situation in Balochistan.

"We appeal to all media houses globally and journalists to respect journalistic values and principles to provide coverage of the war-like situation in Balochistan, the complete curfew in Gwadar, and the severe brutality and oppression by the Pakistani state," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor