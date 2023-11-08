Ozzy Osbourne secretly working on new album, UK return gets delayed

Los Angeles, Nov 8 Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is supposed to have returned to his UK home 10 months ago but is still holding out even though Sharon wanted him back to their lavish family estate.

The decision also delayed their filming sessions for their new BBC reality show ‘Home To Roost’, which is focused on charting the famous family's immigration back to the UK, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

A friend of Ozzy revealed: “Ozzy is raring to go with new music. He has had a horrific year trying to get back to walking properly and pain, but the desire to make an album has been driving him forward. He is so excited about writing and working with Andrew. They have a real chemistry which means that they can throw ideas around and come up with bangers. Ozzy is really on a high about this work. But Andrew and he work in Los Angeles, which means he is staying put for a while to get this project done.”

They further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “He will not be going back to the UK for good at this moment. Ozzy continues to tell everyone: ‘I am f****** going to play again’. He feels that this album and his ongoing recovery work will lead him to the stage again.”

Ozzy pulled out of the Power Trip rock festival in Coachella, California in October over health concerns and inability to perform a full set. But a September procedure, one of multiple on his neck and spine, left him feeling “no pain” after four and a half years of agony.

He suffered long term issues of mobility after a fall at home damaged rods in his back. Asked if the pain had gone, Ozzy told US radio, “yes yes.”, then added: “I am doing great. I am in physical therapy, Tai chi and swimming.” However the insider says “there is tension” between the singer and his wife Sharon over their proposed relocation to England after four decades in the USA.

