Paank condemns continued enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 3 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has condemned the continued enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan. It noted that numerous people were abducted between January 30 and February 1, underscoring the region's worsening crises and egregious human rights violations.

On January 31, Mossadeq and Bashir Ahmed were forcibly disappeared after being detained by Pakistani forces in Laki area of Tehsil Mashkai in Awaran district, according to Paank's statement, shared on X. These abductions follow a pattern of extrajudicial detentions by security forces in Balochistan.

Earlier, on January 30, Muhammad Iqbal and Zakir Yaqoob were detained at an FC checkpoint in Panjgur Bypass, Khuzdar. Their vehicle and belongings were seized during the arrest, the statement said.

Paank said that the situation worsened on February 1, when Bago was abducted from Sui Bugti Colony, Dera Bugti District. In another incident on the same day, Ali Muhammad forcibly disappeared from Khandri, Tehsil Mashkai, Awaran district. Ali Muhammad had previously been subjected to abductions in 2016 and 2018, underscoring the repeated nature of these violations.

Paank stressed that these abductions constitute a blatant violation of international human rights laws, including the right to liberty and protection from arbitrary detention. Paank called for accountability of those who commit these crimes and release of people who have forcibly disappeared. Paank urged international human rights authorities and organizations to take immediate action to solve this pressing problem and strive for the defence of fundamental rights for everyone in the area.

In a statement on X, Paank stated, "In Paank strongly condemns the continued enforced disappearances in #Balochistan, as documented in our recent reports. The disappearance of multiple individuals between January 30 and February 1, 2025, highlights a persistent pattern of human rights violations by Pakistani authorities. On January 31, 2025, Mossadeq, son of Shambey, and Bashir Ahmed, son of Moula Bakhsh, were forcibly disappeared from Laki, Tehsil Mashkai, Awaran district, following extrajudicial detention by Pakistani forces."

"Similarly, on January 30, 2025, Muhammad Iqbal, son of Haji Mir Khan, and Zakir Yaqoob were detained at an FC checkpoint in Panjgur Bypass, Khuzdar, with their vehicle and goods seized. Furthermore, on February 1, 2025, Bago, son of Braham Bugti, was taken from Sui Bugti Colony, Dera Bugti District, while Ali Muhammad, son of Hakeem, was forcibly disappeared from Khandri, Tehsil Mashkai, Awaran district, after previous abductions in 2016 and 2018. These abductions constitute a blatant violation of international human rights laws, including the right to liberty and protection from arbitrary detention. Paank calls on the Pakistani government to immediately release all disappeared individuals, hold perpetrators accountable, and end the systemic use of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. We urge international human rights bodies to take urgent action to address this ongoing crisis," it added.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1886105652847911201

Earlier on February 1, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that a man, Pakistani security forces "forcibly disappeared" Yasir Hameed three months ago. Mahrang said that the youth's family had been looking for his whereabouts since then, but no avail.

In a post on X, she said, "A Baloch youth, Yasir Hameed, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces three months ago. Since then, his family has been desperately seeking information about his whereabouts, but state authorities have neither presented him before a court or police station nor provided any updates. Enforced disappearances constitute a severe human rights violation and remain a key element of the ongoing Baloch Genocide. The Baloch community continues to endure systematic oppression and persecution."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor