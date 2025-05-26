Paank condemns enforced disappearance of 21-yr-old Baloch law student in Turbat

Turbat [Pakistan], May 26 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the enforced disappearance of 21-year-old law student Jeeyand Baloch, who was abducted during a night-time raid reportedly conducted by Pakistani security forces in Turbat, Balochistan.

Jeeyand, son of Liaquat Baloch, was a third-semester student at Turbat University. According to ground reports, his abduction took place without any legal warrant or judicial oversight, marking yet another incident in the growing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a statement shared on X, Paank stated, "Jeeyand Baloch's abduction is a blatant violation of Pakistan's international obligations and a continuation of the policy to silence Baloch voices, especially the educated youth."

Paank highlighted that the abduction violates Pakistan's commitments under international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture. The victim is now at grave risk of torture, inhuman treatment, and potential extrajudicial execution.

In the wake of his disappearance, Jeeyand's family attempted to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) at the Turbat Police Station. Their efforts were met with silence, intimidation, and refusal, an act Paank says demonstrates the deep collusion between local law enforcement and state-backed security forces.

The family later held a press conference at the Turbat Press Club, demanding Jeeyand's immediate return and accountability from state authorities.

Paank has called upon the United Nations, ICRC, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other global human rights institutions to intervene and pressure Pakistan to disclose Jeeyand's whereabouts and ensure justice.

"Jeeyand's disappearance is not an isolated case; it represents an attack on the very hope of a generation," the statement concluded.

