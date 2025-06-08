Paank condemns extrajudicial killing of Syed Ehsan Shah by FC personnel near Lakpass in Balochistan

Mastung (Balochistan) [Pakistan], June 8 : Human rights organisation Paank has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Syed Ehsan Shah, a young Baloch man and resident of Mastung, who was fatally shot by personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) near Lakpass, Paank said in a statement.

According to a press conference held by the victim's father, Syed Manzoor Shah, at Sarawan Press Club in Mastung, Ehsan had travelled to Quetta on June 2 for Eid shopping and stayed overnight with relatives. On June 3, while returning home, the family was informed by local authorities that Ehsan had been injured in a road accident. However, upon reaching the site, Manzoor Shah discovered that his son had been killed by direct FC gunfire.

"The deliberate misinformation and the extrajudicial nature of this killing are alarming and reflect a broader pattern of impunity by security forces in Balochistan," Paank stated. The group added that the targeting of unarmed civilians, particularly young Baloch men, continues unchecked, with no transparency, investigation, or accountability from the Pakistani state.

Paank has called for:

1. An independent and impartial investigation into the killing of Syed Ehsan Shah.

2. Immediate suspension and prosecution of the FC personnel involved in the shooting.

3. Protection for the victim's family from any intimidation or harassment.

4. Urgent attention from international human rights organisations, including the UN and Amnesty International, is needed to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions in Balochistan.

"This incident is not an isolated event but part of a systematic policy of state violence and collective punishment against the Baloch people," Paank added. "Justice for Syed Ehsan Shah is not just about one case, it is about confronting a pattern of repression that continues to cost innocent lives in Balochistan."

