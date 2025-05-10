Paank condemns forced disappearance of two young brothers in Quetta

Geneva [Switzerland], May 10 : The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has once again raised serious concerns over the continuing pattern of human rights violations in Balochistan, highlighting what it describes as a systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and state repression targeting the Baloch people.

Paank reported a fresh incident involving the forcible disappearance of two young brothers in Quetta. In a statement posted on X, Paank stated, "On April 19, 2025, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared two brothers from the Saryab Mill Scheme area of Quetta. Muhammad Rizwan, son of Saifullah and a student at Quetta's Degree College, and Balach Baloch, also son of Saifullah and a 10th-grade student at Saryab Mill School, were taken without cause or legal justification."

On April 19, 2025, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared two brothers from the Saryab Mill Scheme area of Quetta. Muhammad Rizwan, son of Saifullah and a student at Quetta’s Degree College, and Balach Baloch, also son of Saifullah and a 10th-grade student at Saryab Mill… pic.twitter.com/l0b7aNchnk— Paank (@paank_bnm) May 9, 2025

The Human Rights Department condemned the action, labeling it another example of Pakistan's alleged policy of silencing dissent through illegal detentions. It stated, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of both brothers and calls for their immediate and unconditional release. These actions are part of a broader pattern of human rights violations against the Baloch people, and we urge international human rights bodies to take notice and intervene."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan, have been a significant and ongoing human rights issue. The practice involves individuals, often political activists, students, and members of ethnic minority groups, being abducted by state security forces or intelligence agencies. Such disappearances typically occur without legal justification or due process, with victims held in secret locations for extended periods.

The families of the disappeared are left in a state of uncertainty, with little to no information on their loved ones' whereabouts or condition. Paank's statement underscores the gravity of the situation, calling it part of a larger campaign of repression targeting the Baloch people.

Human rights organisations and international bodies have consistently condemned these disappearances, noting that they violate fundamental human rights, including the right to life and protection from torture. Despite repeated calls for accountability, the Pakistani government has not taken significant steps to address the issue, and reports of enforced disappearances continue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor