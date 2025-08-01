"Pahalgam attack was unacceptable, Panama stands with India": Vice Minister Hoyos

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Panama's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Arturo Hoyos, has extended strong support to India's fight against terrorism, calling the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam "unacceptable."

In an interaction within New Delhi on Thursday, Hoyos said Panama was quick to condemn the attack and stands firmly with India in its response to such acts of violence.

"Panama was very quick to react to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We strongly support India's fight against terrorism. That incident was quite tragic, a group of people were happily celebrating life. That is unacceptable. India is right to send a strong message that such heinous attacks will not be tolerated," Hoyos said.

He said Panama's diplomatic closeness with India partly stems from shared views on global security and peace. He also noted that Panamanian leaders had discussed this matter with Indian parliamentarians during recent visits.

"This diplomatic closeness partly comes from that support. I met with some members of parliament who were in Panama and we discussed this. We expressed our support and also spoke about India's increased participation in the UN Security Council. The presentation by MP Shashi Tharoor was very compelling. Panama really stands united with India in that fight," he said.

Hoyos also expressed Panama's support for United Nations reforms and backed India's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. He underlined that India, representing 15 per cent of the world's population and being the world's fifth-largest economy, has a "compelling case."

"As the United Nations turns 80, it's important that it evolves with the times. The world has changed a lot in the last 80 years, but perhaps the UN has not. Secretary-General Guterres has started the UN at 80 project, which includes reviewing its 3,600 mandates to ensure there is no duplication or excessive reporting, and that resources are used efficiently," he said.

The Panamanian leader also praised India's digital transformation, especially in areas like payments and public infrastructure.

"India's digital progress is very encouraging, and we certainly want to be a part of it. It's time we strengthen our ties with India, a global leader we can learn so much from," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vice Minister Hoyos held bilateral talks with Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, in New Delhi. The meeting focused on United Nations-related issues, including Panama's upcoming presidency at the UN Security Council.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted about the meeting on X, stating,"Useful consultations on UN matters. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Carlos Arturo Hoyos of Panama and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal held delegation-level talks in Delhi. India wishes Panama a productive Presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2025."

Panama is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. Its presidency begins Friday.

