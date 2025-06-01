Pahalgam was an attempt to create communal disharmony in India, but it failed: Sanjay Kumar Jha in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 : All party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday highlighted that terrorists attempted to create communal disharmony in India through the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting specific groups, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Jha showcased India's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

"... In Pahalagam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India...," said Jha.

Jha also shared details about Pakistan's attempt to establish a ceasefire, stating that the Pakistan DGMO tried to contact India's DGMO in the morning. However, due to a hotline issue, the message was conveyed through the Pakistan embassy in India.

"The Pakistan DGMO had tried talking to us about a ceasefire in the morning. But there was a problem with the hotline. Then people from the Pakistan embassy in India informed us that the Pakistani DGMO is trying to reach us," Jha explained.

He added, "Then there was a message that we will talk after 1:30 or 2. Then DGMO India talked to him. He requested the ceasefire, which was around 3:35 in the afternoon. Then India agreed to the ceasefire because India is not for a war."

Referring to the recent Indian Air Force strikes on terror infrastructure, Jha said, "After two weeks, the Indian Air Force attacked their terror base. Nine terror infrastructure bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were attacked. Operation has started at night so that no civilian is injured... and they were destroyed."

He further stated, "Then after two days, Pakistan also attacked the civilians in Poonch and other areas, and India retaliated and demolished their airbasenine airbases or ten airbases."

Criticising efforts to incite communal tensions in Pahalgam, Jha reiterated, "In Pahalgam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India."

Jha also detailed the Indian government's coordinated global outreach on the issue of terrorism. "The Indian government had decided that we will go across the world... when it comes to the country's interest, when it comes to peace, when it comes to fight against terrorismthe entire 1.4 billion are together."

He highlighted meetings held across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia with foreign ministers, law ministers, and political representatives. "In all four places, there is one voicethat there is support for India's fight against terrorism," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Jha shared that there was widespread understanding and support for India's stance on terrorism. "There were questions, but largely we received support from the government, think tanks, and even the media. There was overwhelming backing for India's stand in the fight against terrorism."

The delegation, led by Jha, is on a visit to partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. So far, they have visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar.

