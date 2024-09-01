Pak anti-corruption agency requests court to freeze Imran Khan close aide Zulfi Bukhari's assets

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 : Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a plea in an accountability court, requesting it to freeze the assets of Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, reported ARY News.

In a corruption case, Bukhari's repeated absence from hearings led to the accountability court designating him as a proclaimed offender.

In order to guarantee Bukhari's appearance in court, the NAB asked the judge to order the confiscation of his assets in the new plea.

Zulfi Bukhari reportedly owns 30 plots in Sector 16 of Islamabad, four pots in Sector 15, and 1,300 kanals of land in Attock Reason for Request, according to the NAB.

The court will now, review NAB's request and make a decision on freezing Bukhari's assets in the coming days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday gave its approval for the issuance of a red warrant against PTI leader Bukhari. The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual, ARY News reported.

The interior ministry instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in writing to get in touch with the French branch of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in order to get a red warrant for Zulfi Bukhari.

The red warrant was approved in connection with an attack on the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during the PTI Chairman's court appearance in the Toshakhana case

