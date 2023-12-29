Pak: Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to PTI activist Khadija Shah

Quetta [Pakistan], December 29 : Khadija Shah, a prominent fashion designer and PTI activist, has been released on bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta, as reported by ARY News.

Following the completion of her 14-day physical remand, Khadija Shah was presented before the Quetta ATC, which released her due to lack of evidence in the case.

On December 16, the same court remanded Shah in police custody for another seven days.

The Lahore administration had ordered Khadija Shah's detention for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Khadija Shah, known for her activism within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah. The developments in her legal case continue to unfold amid the intersection of politics and activism.

Shah's legal situation stems from her arrest during the nationwide unrest on May 9 and 10, triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ensuing protests turned violent and included attacks on military and state installations, Dawn reported.

On the same day, Shah shared videos on her social media accounts, showcasing her involvement in the PTI protest outside the Jinnah House, the residence of the Lahore corps commander. Subsequently, numerous protesters were detained, and Shah faced multiple charges for her alleged role in vandalism and attacks on security installations.

Notably, Shah had voluntarily turned herself in to the police on May 23 after her name was associated with the May 9 riots, leading to her arrest on the same day.

The designer was implicated in four cases connected to the events of May 9.

Earlier on Nov 15, an ATC had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. However, she was re-arrested on November 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for 30 days, Dawn reported.

