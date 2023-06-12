Pak: At least 7 killed, 30 injured in separate road accidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 12 : At least seven people were killed and 30 were injured in separate car incidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Four passengers were killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger bus crashed at the Faizpur Interchange on the Sheikhupura Motorway, according to rescue sources. The unfortunate passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Sialkot.

Sheikhupura also known as Qila Sheikhupura, is a city in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

Separately, a road crash in Balochistan's Chagai claimed the lives of three people. The accident occurred near Pak-Iran Highway, Jojki. The bodies have been shifted to the Dalbadin Hospital, reported ARY News.

An earlier bus accident in Kotli in Pok resulted in at least nine fatalities and numerous injuries.

According to ARY News, a bus carrying 35 people skidded off the road and fell within the boundaries of Kotli's Narpoth police station. Nine individuals died as a result, while numerous others were hurt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor