Pak: Chinese national held at gunpoint, robbed in Lahore

Amid rising cases of theft and robbery in Pakistan, a Chinese national was robbed of Rs 200,000 cash and a motorcycle on Sunday.

According to Dawn, the Chinese national was held at gunpoint when she was robbed by two private security guards named Usama and Jawad, the Defence police said on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Police registered a case against them on the complaint of the woman who was identified as Jie Xiu Zhen. The armed suspects took their Chinese employer, Jie Xiu Zhen at gunpoint, tied her arms and legs and took away cash from her home.

The suspects also took away her motorcycle, leaving her tied in a room, police officials added.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the guards of a private company were appointed at the residence of the woman in the Phase-IV of the DHA, reported Dawn.

The capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad also witnessed a sharp increase in street crimes comprising of robberies, burglaries and auto thefts.

The police registered 5,466 cases in the first five months of the current year compared to 1,934 such incidents in the corresponding period of last year in Islamabad.

Details collected from the police showed that from January 1 to May 31, 1,048 robbery incidents were registered compared to 399 cases in the previous year.

Likewise, 695 snatching incidents were reported to the police compared to 176 cases in the first five months of 2021. Out of the total, 273 snatching incidents were registered by the Rural, 248 by Industrial areas, 141 by Saddar and 33 by the City Zone police.

A total of 594 burglary incidents - 244 at Rural, 188 at Saddar, 104 at City and 58 at Industrial Area Zone were registered so far in 2022 compared to 203 such incidents in 2021.

Moreover, 1,374 incidents of thefts - 372 in Rural, 361 in Industrial areas, 341 in Saddar and 300 in the City Zone were reported so far this year compared to 289 last year.

The capital police also registered 295 cases of theft of vehicles to 259 cases in the year 2021.

During the current year, the police registered 75 murders, 146 attempted murders, 140 hurt cases, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 418 incidents of kidnapping and rape compared to 66 murders, 89 attempted murders, 167 hurt cases, one kidnapping for ransom and 263 kidnapping and rape cases in 2021.

Moreover, 50 fatal and 55 non-fatal road accidents were registered by the police this year compared to 48 and 27, respectively, from January to May 2021, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor