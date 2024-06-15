Pak cop fatally shoots two lawyers over personal grudge

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 : In a tragic incident in Kachhari district of Attock on Saturday, two lawyers were fatally shot by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the elite forces, allegedly due to a personal grudge, Dawn reported.

Advocate Israr Ahmed, former president of District Bar Attock, and Advocate Zulfiqar Mirza were identified as the victims, confirmed Attock Police.

According to a statement from the police spokesperson, ASI Intizar Shah of Elite Force Attock opened fire on Advocate Malik Israr reportedly over a longstanding dispute, resulting in the deaths of Advocate Malik Israr and his colleague Advocate Zulfiqar Shah, as reported by Dawn.

DPO Attock Sardar Ghias Gul Khan promptly responded to the tragic incident, ensuring swift action.

"The sole suspect has been apprehended, and the in-charge of Attock elite force along with a Mohrar have been detained for negligence," the spokesperson stated, emphasising that a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken into custody at Attock City Police Station, while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the district headquarters hospital.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar expressed determination for justice, assuring that the suspect will face consequences as per the law.

"The suspect will be duly punished after completion of all stages of the investigation," stated a Punjab police spokesperson, confirming the registration of a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident.

The community and legal fraternity in Attock are reeling from the tragic loss, mourning the untimely deaths of two esteemed advocates amidst what appears to be a grievous act stemming from personal animosity, Dawn reported.

