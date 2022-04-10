Pak court shocked at state functionaries conduct for not addressing Baloch students' grievances

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday expressed its shock over state functionaries' conduct who are not addressing the legitimate concerns of Baloch students.

They have been protesting in Islamabad against the disappearance of their missing colleague Hafeez Baloch, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The Court also deplored the conduct of President Dr Arif Alvi. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked President Alvi to dispel the impression of racial profiling of the Baloch students, reported Dawn.

He was hearing a petition filed against the harassment of the protesting students.

The students belonging to Balochistan and at present studying at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) apprehended that they would be harassed and abducted if they visited their hometowns.

The court observed, "The most alarming and disturbing aspect observed by the Court during the proceedings in hand has been the conduct of the public office holders and the lack of empathy on their part. The students have endeavoured to be heard by the public functionaries but their conduct has remained indifferent."

The court noted that "There cannot be a graver grievance for a citizen to feel that he/she is being subjected to racial profiling or is not being treated equally. The court deprecates the conduct of the public office holders as has been observed during the proceedings."

The court directed the secretary to the president to place a copy of the order before him. The grievance regarding racial profiling cannot and must not be tolerated. In the case of students of Balochistan, such a grievance becomes more profound, reported Dawn.

"The Chancellor of the University i.e. worthy President of Pakistan is expected to take appropriate action, in consultation with the Chancellors of other Universities, so as to demonstrably dispel any apprehension regarding racial profiling of students belonging to the province of Balochistan," it added.

"But what is most alarming is the response of the State and its public functionaries. The Minister of Interior had met them pursuant to the Court's direction but the meeting appears to have been a mere formality," the court order said, adding, "The Chancellor of the University i.e. the worthy President has not met them as yet."

The court noted that the grievances raised by the students were not only intolerable but they manifested one of the gravest forms of violations of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, reported Dawn.

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned till April 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

