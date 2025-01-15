Pak Defence Min denies deals with PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 : Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that no deal has been offered to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Asif said on Tuesday that the government could not strike any deals with Imran Khan, emphasising that decisions will be made by the courts, as per ARY News.

Khawaja Asif remarked that if PTI genuinely sought fruitful dialogue, it must end its "sideshows". He added that the actions witnessed in the National Assembly raised serious questions about PTI's commitment and intentions toward negotiations.

Asif criticised the language used during recent parliamentary sessions, calling it evident that talks are being used as a mere "smoke screen." He stressed that serious negotiations require both sides to halt aggressive behaviour.

"We cannot make any deals with him; it is for the courts to decide," he said. He acknowledged that on multiple occasions, statements from the PTI leader hinted towards his intent for a compromise, but no backdoor communication is underway with PTI, as per ARY News.

Asif clarified that while certain official interactions with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister exist, the connections involving Ali Amin Gandapur are often exaggerated beyond their actual significance, ARY News reported.

In a separate incident on January 12, Khawaja Asif said that the US did not demand relief to Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Asif accused PTI of spreading false information and trying to damage Pakistan's reputation by wrongly linking their political issues to the US Congress.

He criticized Imran Khan and PTI for shifting from their earlier "Absolutely Not" stance to "Absolutely Yes," saying this shows a complete change in their position.

He also accused PTI of staging fake dramas, including claims about congressional hearings, to gain public sympathy and political advantage, as per ARY News.

The US, however, expressed concerns on December 27, 2024 over the conviction of 25 civilians by military courts for their participation in the nationwide riots of May 9 last year, as per Dawn.

The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process.— Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) December 23, 2024

In a post on X on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process."

