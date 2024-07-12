Pak EC issues warrant against ex minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants against the country's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against the poll body, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Nisar Ahmad Durrani, the member from Sindh, issued warrants for Chaudhry because he constantly failed to turn up in the court, Dawn reported.

The bench resumed hearing the contempt cases against Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan for allegedly using extreme language and derogatory remarks against the ECP and the chief election commissioner.

A junior lawyer told the bench that he had the power of attorney because Khan's counsel Shoaib Shaheen was busy in the Islamabad High Court, Dawn reported.

In a similar case against the former prime minister, ECP's deputy director Law said there is no injunction in this case for Khan in the High Court.

When the case was last heard in High Court in January, the court had prevented the ECP from passing the final order but proceedings could be held.

Imran Khan's assistant counsel said that the ECP can ensure the virtual attendance of the respondent, as attendance is mandatory in criminal cases. The assistant counsel said that in the law of evidence, technology can be used and, therefore, the court can allow virtual attendance.

The ECP member asked where Fawad Chaudhry or his lawyer is, as a junior of counsel said that Faisal Chaudhry is also in Islamabad High Court.

"Let us issue a warrant for Fawad Chaudhry, for he is not in jail, let us issue his warrant, the presence of a lawyer will be exempted, but where is Fawad Chaudhry," the bench said.

The assistant lawyer maintained that the case of Chaudhry was underway in the high court.

A member of the bench said that Chaudhry's presence in the High Court was not necessary; while the commission is independent and not subordinate to anyone.

The bench issued Chaudhry's arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing till August 7.

