Pak: Extrajudicial killings on the rise in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 11 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a disturbing rise in extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, alleging that Pakistani military and law enforcement personnel are responsible for forced disappearances and targeted killings of Baloch residents.

In a recent X post, the BYC highlighted the case of Imran Wahid, a resident of Dashti Bazar, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's military and law enforcement personnel on April 9, 2025.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1921505066961318098?t=q2r-HOc-OcNM3siQ-jAkuA&s=08

According to the BYC, no legal process or warrant was issued before his abduction, leaving his family without any information regarding his whereabouts. Later, it was revealed that Imran was among those allegedly killed in an armed encounter. "The Baloch people continue to suffer under this brutal regime that uses extrajudicial killings as a tool of suppression," stated the BYC.

The BYC further reported another incident on April 14, 2025, involving Hammad Baloch from Apsar. According to the committee, Hammad was detained by Pakistani security forces without any legal proceedings or charges.

"Hammad was denied basic human rights, and after being held incommunicado, his death was falsely claimed by the same forces responsible for his disappearance," the BYC emphasised in its statement. The committee underscored that these abductions and killings are part of a systemic pattern aimed at silencing dissent in Balochistan, with no accountability for the state's actions.

On May 10, 2025, another tragic incident was reported by the BYC, involving the death of Lal Jan, a resident of Zamuran in district Panjgur. According to the BYC, Lal Jan was killed by Frontier Corps personnel. "This incident highlights the growing use of extrajudicial violence by the Pakistani military, which continues to target innocent civilians in a bid to stifle the Baloch struggle for justice," the BYC stated.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned what it described as Pakistan's increasing reliance on the 'kill-and-dump' policy, a widespread tactic allegedly used by state forces to eliminate political opposition and suppress Baloch resistance.

"The global community must recognise Pakistan as a state that sponsors terrorism and violates basic human rights. The impunity enjoyed by the Pakistani military is the root cause of escalating violence in the region," the BYC concluded in its statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor