Pak flood victims torture cops, municipal staffers in Dipalpur

Karachi [Pakistan], August 31 : The flood victims in Dipalpur city vented anger at the Punjab police officials and municipal staffers after they seized their tents, ARY News reported.

The flood victims got angered as the local police and municipal staffers took back the tents from the flood relief camp in Attari after caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to the city on Wednesday.

The enraged victims are accused of torturing police officers and municipal employees and stealing the aid tents. The incident happened in the Dipalpur city of Okara district in Punjab.

Later, the people accused of attacking the police and local administrative personnel were sought after by the Dipalpur police, who also seized the relief tents during their raids, according to ARY News.

Numerous flood-affected women encircled the DC Dipalpur's vehicle when he arrived to conduct an investigation before the attack. Due to security concerns, DC Dipalpur summoned the police contingents.

The media was informed by the flood victims that they had lost everything as a result of the terrible floods, but that the government was doing little to help. They claimed that the CM of Punjab paid a visit to the camp but did not provide any relief aid to the flood victims, ARY News said.

